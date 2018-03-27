Dill Mill Gayye actor Karan Paranjape passes away at 26

Karan Paranjape was 26. Karan Paranjape was 26.

TV actor Karan Paranjape aka Jignesh of popular TV show Dill Mill Gayye died on Sunday at his Mumbai residence. The 26-year old actor rose to fame with his stints on shows like Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye. A TellyChakkar report suggests that Karan was found dead at his home on March 25. The cause of the death hasn’t been revealed yet. Karan is survived by his mother.

The news of his death was also shared by actor Karan Wahi on his Instagram story. In the post, he wrote, “You will be missed JIGS.” Both the actors shared screen space in Star One’s hit show Dill Mill Gayye.

More details awaited.