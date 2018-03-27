Who was Karan Paranjape?

Karan Paranjape was part of medical dramas Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye on Star One. Karan Paranjape was part of medical dramas Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye on Star One.

The news of young actor Karan Paranjape’s untimely demise has come as a rude shock for fans. Karan was in his late 20s, and as per reports, he died in his sleep. His body was found by his mother on March 25 at his Mumbai residence.

Karan was part of medical dramas Sanjeevani and Dill Mill Gayye on Star One. He played the character of Jignesh aka Jiggy. Although not a very substantial role, he made his own mark with the shows. Post his short stint on television, Karan moved on to work at a popular music channel as a producer. He was working on a celeb chat show and his posts on his social media proves that he was doing well for himself, interacting with a lot of A-listers from Bollywood.

Friends from the industry describe Karan as a fun-loving person, who was passionate about the entertainment industry. Wanting to experiment with acting and getting a first-hand experience, he took up the television shows. Wanting to build a more secure future for himself, Karan decided to channel his energy and love for cinema into other mediums and joined the music channel few years back.

His Twitter account describes him as ‘b4u producer India and worldwide, gymmer and well a part-time Bollywood lover.’ His Instagram account is a window to his happy professional and personal life.

Though not in constant touch, his Dill Mill Gayye co-stars Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim mourned his death through posts on Instagram. A single child of his parents, Karan is survived by his mother.

May his soul rests in peace.

