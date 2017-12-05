Karan Mehra on replacing Hiten Tejwani in his play: I came onboard before he entered Bigg Boss

Karan Mehra on replacing Hiten Tejwani in comedy play “I Love You Two.” Karan Mehra on replacing Hiten Tejwani in comedy play “I Love You Two.”

While Bigg Boss contestants create controversy and drama with their words and actions in the house, there is an equal amount of buzz about them in the real world. The most mature inmate this season, Hiten Tejwani, apart from dabbling in various shows has been also actively involved in a comedy play “I Love You Two”. Now, with him entering the controversial show, popular actor Karan Mehra has taken up charge in the same project. Karan, who rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, interestingly was also a contestant last year in Bigg Boss.

Talking about the play, the actor exclusively told indianexpress.com, “I came onboard sometime in September and did my first show in October. It was a sudden development and I was given just three days to memorise the 100-page script. We have already done a couple of shows and have a few more lined up.

When asked if Hiten’s participation in Bigg Boss caused the change, he said, “Well yes, although the team did not tell me initially as the show was yet to begin but I did learn about it. Now I am part of the play and we have been receiving quite a positive feedback from all quarters. Hiten and me are different personalities and bring our own individual flavor to the character.”

I Love You Two also stars Balika Vadhu actor Toral Rasputra in the lead along with Falguni Rajani. The storyline revolves around a man, who has two wives and how he always finds himself caught up in a difficult situation because of this. We asked Karan if it was difficult to get into the shoes of a man with two wives and he laughed to say, “As actors, it’s always fun to try out new things. I have been part of theatre earlier and getting back with such a strong character and team has been a beautiful experience.”

Karan lastly added that his play will soon be staged in Mumbai and hopes his friends and family will be able to watch it.

