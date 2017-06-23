Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal name son Kavish Mehra, share new photo

New parents Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, have named their son Kavish Mehra. New parents Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, have named their son Kavish Mehra.

Television couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who became parents for the first time a few days ago, have named their little bundle of joy, Kavish Mehra. The actor, best known for playing Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to Instagram to share with fans a picture of Kavish.

“14th of June 2017, we were touched by an angel in the form of a baby boy. We now call him & introduce to you “KAVISH MEHRA”. Our joy would be incomplete without sharing this blessed news with you. 3 fold love from the 3 of us,” Karan captioned photo, which shows Kavish peacefully sleeping in a small basket. Nisha shared the same post.

On June 14 night, the actor announced his baby’s arrival on his Instagram page. He shared a picture of the tiny feet of his newborn in the hands of the baby’s parents. The actor gave an emotional caption to the story, “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints on our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy.”

See photos of Karan Mehta and Nisha Rawal son Kavish Mehra:

Karan and Nisha have been married for five years now. They tied the knot after six years of dating. It was late last year when Karan stepped inside Bigg Boss house — the 10th season of the show — that Nisha discovered she was expecting their first child.

