Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal welcome first child, see first photo

Karan Mehra and wife Nisha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Here is the first photo. Karan Mehra and wife Nisha have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Here is the first photo.

Television’s favourite son Naitik aka actor Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal have welcomed their first child to the world, a baby boy. On Wednesday night, Karan shared the good news with fans on his Instagram page. He shared a picture of the tiny feet of his newborn in the hands of the baby’s parents. The actor gave an emotional caption to the story, “The littlest feet make the biggest footprints on our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy.”

Karan and Nisha, undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the television industry, have been married for five years now. Then tied the knot after six years of dating. It was late last year when Karan stepped inside Bigg Boss house — the 10th season of the show — that Nisha discovered she was expecting their first child. Karan found fame as Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is no longer a part of the show.

In what can be termed bizarre, months before the couple announced that they were expecting a baby, reports surfaced that Nisha had delivered a baby boy and the pair was hiding the news of his birth from the public. She, of course, issued a denial and those stories appeared funnier when it was finally revealed in October that Nisha was indeed pregnant.

See first photo of Karan Mehra’s son

The last few months have been those of new arrivals in the lives of TV stars. In November, actor Shweta Tiwari became mother for the second time, as she welcomed son Reyansh. It’s her first child with second husband, actor Abhinav Kohli.

In October, actor Karanvir Bohra welcomed twin girls with wife Teejay Sindhu. The couple has named their daughters, Vienna and Raya Bella. In February this year, actor Yash Tonk became father for the second time as his Gauri gave birth to their second daughter, Myrah.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd