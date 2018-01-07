Here’s what Karan Johar has to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting skills

Karan Johar cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting skills. Karan Johar cannot stop raving about Shah Rukh Khan’s parenting skills.

Filmmaker Karan Johar says his very good friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is a very inspiring parent.

“Shah Rukh is amazing. He’s such a hands-on parent and a very inspiring parent to me,” Karan, who became a father of twins via surrogacy, said here on Friday. Shah Rukh, who is married to producer-entrepreneur Gauri Khan, has three children — sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana.

Karan will next be seen in the upcoming reality show India’s Next Superstars. He will be co-judging it with director Rohit Shetty. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil filmmaker praised Rohit saying that he is leading the pack when it comes to entertainers in Bollywood.

“Just in general entertainment, he leads the pack. His every film has performed non-stop. He’s given 10 back-to-back blockbusters. If there are two directors in the country like that, one is S.S. Rajamouli and other is Rohit,” Karan said. “They have a non-stop entertainment package. They promise you entertainment from the time you sit till the time you end,” he added. Asked how does he take the compliment, Rohit said, “I’m happy that Karan is praising me. I’m on top of the world.”

India’s Next Superstars will take up the slot of Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

When asked about the format and contestants of the show, Rohit had said in an interview with the indianexpress.com, “We are going to see if the participant has all the qualities that a superstar should have. It is a new format not only for me and Karan, but also for the channel. So, we all are quite excited.”

Both Rohit and Karan have previously been a part of shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa amongst others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App