Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut come together for India’s Next Superstar. Will it end their cold war?

The unsaid rivalry between ‘movie mafia’ and the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ in Bollywood Karan Johar and the ‘queen’ Kangana Ranaut seem to have come to an end after a year-long battle of words. The duo posed together on the stage of Star Plus’ new talent hunt show India’s Next Superstar and much to the surprise of onlookers none gave the other a cold shoulder. In fact, both Karan and Kangana were all smiles in each other’s company.

Kangana has shot for an episode of India’s Next Superstar as a special guest of the show along with filmmaker Karan and Rohit Shetty who are the judges of the show. A few days back when Karan was asked about Kangana coming on the show, he told PTI, “I am sure when Star Plus invites her we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”

The cold war between Kangana and Karan began last year in February when she graced the sassy couch of Karan’s talk show Koffee With Karan and created ripples with her comments on the director-producer. Her appearance on the show initiated a debate on nepotism in the Hindi film industry and many other names like Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were dragged into it.

India’s Next Superstar is a platform for common people and it is all about discovering new talent, a cause that Kangana truly champions. Their tagline reads, “Na khandaan, na sifarish… Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar.” When indianexpress.com contacted Kangana’s spokesperson on her sharing the stage with Karan, he said, “It’s a professional commitment. She is the epitome of the ideology that the show is promoting, hence when the India’s Next Superstar team approached her, she agreed to be part of the show.” Also, Kangana in an interview with Mumbai Mirror maintained that her being on the show is a professional commitment and said, “What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me.”

After seeing the pictures from the sets of India’s Next Superstar, the fans of both Kangana and Karan would definitely want them to make peace with each other and join the league of Bollywood celebrities who have let bygones be bygones.

