Karan Johan says Aarambh is a huge game changer

Aarambh airs on Star Plus from Saturday. Aarambh airs on Star Plus from Saturday.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lauded new historical drama show Aarambh, calling it a game changer in the Indian TV industry. Written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali: The Beginning and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (for which he won the Best Story in Filmfare Awards) fame, Aarambh, which went on air on Saturday, narrates the clash of the Dravidian and Aryan civilisations — born and built out of two different existential needs. Apparently, the TV show is based on the disputed Aryan Invasion Theory.

“Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer Shrishti Arya. Goldie Behl for Aarambh. Lots of love and huge success,” Karan tweeted on Sunday. While Behl is the director, Arya is producing the show.

The Star Plus show features veteran actor Tanuja along with Rajniesh Duggal, Karthika Nair, Joy Sen Gupta and Hannssa Singh. The role of Karthika Nair is reportedly modeled on Devasena, the character of warrior princess in the Baahubali series played by Anushka Shetty. Even the name of both characters are the same. Tanuja, mother of actor Kajol, plays a clairvoyant with the Dravidians. Rajneesh Duggal plays Varundev, the leader of Aryan warriors who is going to face the Dravidian army led by Devasena.

Congratulations on what I hear is a huge game changer @shrishtiarya@GOLDIEBEHL#Aarambh …lots of love and huge success!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) 25 June 2017

Aarambh is expected to have a dizzying scale similar to the Baahubali series. The comparison will not be limited to scale though. The visual effects and action sequences too are expected to echo the Rajmouli’s film series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App