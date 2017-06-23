Kapil Sharma woos Chandan Prabhakar back to his show. Will Sunil Grover return too? Watch video

Chandan Prabhakar is returning to The Kapil Sharma Show after staying away from it for almost three months. Chandan Prabhakar is returning to The Kapil Sharma Show after staying away from it for almost three months.

As they say, some friends are forever and comedians Kapil Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar too belong to this category. After much apprehensions around Chandan breaking all ties with his childhood friend Kapil, now it has been confirmed that the two have reunited and are back to being friends. And as they sort out their personal differences, all the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are in for a happy news. Chandan Prabhakar is returning to Kapil’s show. Now you no longer will have to miss the funny banter between Kapil and Chandu chaiwallah.

A source close to the channel, Sony confirmed indianexpress.com that things are back to normal between Chandan and Kapil. Also, the duo has shot for the first episode after their reunion which will be aired this Sunday. Talking about his comeback on the show, Chandan said, “I am really excited to be back! Yes, I had some issues with Kapil. But we are brothers and go back a long way. We had certain issues. Whatever happened it is between us and we are mature enough to discuss it and sort out the differences.” Chandan also went live on Facebook and interacted with his fans from the sets of the show. He promised his fans that they will see him in action soon.

When one of the fans inquired Chandan on why he took so long to mend things between him and Kapil, Chandan — quoting an example of a wet cloth — said, “Sometimes when a cloth gets wet it takes some time to dry and something similar happened between me and Kapil. It is just that I took a little longer.” For the unversed, Chandan didn’t show up on the sets of Kapil’s show after the infamous mid-air spat between Sunil Grover and Kapil on their flight back from Australia. Also, there were reports that Chandan has teamed up with Sunil for a show.

Chandan and Kapil hail from the same village and have spent their childhood together. The two friends went to the same school and even tried their luck on television for the first time in the same show, ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. While Kapil won the show, Chandan became the first runner up.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd