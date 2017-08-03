Kapil Sharma wishes Sunil Grover on his 40th birthday

Kapil Sharma wishes his ex co-star Sunil Grover on Twitter. Kapil Sharma wishes his ex co-star Sunil Grover on Twitter.

Friends-turned-foes Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma seem to have finally moved past their feud. On the occasion of Sunil Grover’s 40th birthday, Kapil tweeted, “Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji … may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :).”

There is no denying that there is nothing like the jodi of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover in the world of comedy. While there are rumours that Sunil is going to start his own project, no confirmation has been received as of now. There were also reports of Sunil coming back on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, there is no development on that front too.

And with Kapil wishing Sunil on his birthday, how can we not get our hopes high.

When someone asked Kapil about the return of Sunil Grover to the show, he had earlier said, “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to.” Talking about the entire flight incident, he also added, “I also get emotional. Even during the shoot, it shows on my face and in my performance. I miss all too.”

Talking about the same, Sunil Grover had said he had deep gratitude for the platform the two shared together and has learnt a lot from Kapil. Guess, we will have to wait to find out what will happen next in this controversy.

