Kapil Sharma wishes Ali Asgar on his birthday, says you will always be my ‘Dadi’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma seems to be back to being on good terms with actor Ali Asgar who played his Naani on the Kapil Sharma Show and was also a part of his first show Comedy Nights With Kapil as his ‘dadi’. Late on Thursday night, the Firangi actor took to his Twitter handle to wish Ali on his 51st birthday. He tweeted, “Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always 🎂.”

Soon came a reply from Ali who said that Kapil will always be his Bitu, the character played by the latter in The Kapil Sharma Show and wished him good luck. Ali tweeted, “For me u Wil always be my Bituuuu…thanks for ur wishes ..May all Almightys blessings descend upon u 🙏🏼.”

Happy birthday @kingaliasgar bhai.. I have never seen my dadi.. for me u r my dadi only.. hahahaha.. lots of love n best wishes always 🎂 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) December 7, 2017

For me u Wil always be my Bituuuu…thanks for ur wishes ..May all Almightys blessings descend upon u 🙏🏼 — Ali Asgar (@kingaliasgar) December 7, 2017

Earlier in the year, the comedian-actor, who strengthened his position in the industry with his witty one-liners and humour, found himself in the eye of the storm and had to face the brunt of Twitterati after his mid-air tiff with Sunil Grover on their flight from Australia.

Apart from Sunil, other members of The Kapil Sharma Show, including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Chandan Prabhakar walked out. Not only the audience but also his team was divided in those who supported the comedian and those who slammed him for misbehaving with his colleagues. But it was actor Ali Asgar, Kapil’s Naani in the show who refrained from speaking on the matter.

In fact, during that time, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Ali said, “It is a family matter for me. Some differences have come between me and Kapil because ‘something’ happened. But he is still very dear to me. I am, I was and I will always be his well wisher and the same is true for Kapil as well. The unfortunate incident was an internal matter and friends and brothers do fight. This does not mean that we have become arch rivals. And if something is not working out today does not mean that we will never work together.”

We wish this rekindled friendship between Kapil and Ali stays forever and the fans of the duo get to see them cracking jokes on each other yet again.

