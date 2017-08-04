Kapil Sharma upset with Sony TV for launching The Drama Company?

Kapil Sharma is reportedly miffed with Sony TV giving space for The Drama Company. Kapil Sharma is reportedly miffed with Sony TV giving space for The Drama Company.

In a bid to spread more laughter, Sony Entertainment Television, which already airs The Kapil Sharma Show, launched The Drama Company in July. The audience might be lapping up the double dose of humour but Kapil Sharma is reportedly miffed with the development. As per sources in the industry, the star is upset about the channel launching another comedy show, and that too an hour ahead of his show. His growing animosity with the channel and his health issues, apparently, made him cancel the recent shoots.

The last few months have been difficult for the comedy star with his troupe falling apart. His talented teammates Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar walked out of the show after a mid-air brawl. And with his competition Krushna Abhishek getting a show on the same channel, the man has been left aghast. Kapil has also not been in the best of health and with pressure increasing, he is going through a difficult time.

A source told indianexpress.com, “Kapil already had a lot on his plate, after Sunil and Ali’s exit. He has been working hard to maintain the show’s quality and viewership. He was surprised when Sony announced a show with Krushna, with whom he has an undercurrent rivalry. And with Ali joining the already star-studded team of Krushna’s show, Kapil was left disheartened.”

In the last month, Kapil fainted a couple of times on sets causing the shoot to get stalled. From Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma to the Mubarakan cast, the Bollywood stars had to suffer because of the stand-up comedian’s ill health. Now, the buzz states that Kapil also had issues with the channel. “Kapil is a secure artist but the recent developments seemed to have really affected him. He already has to shoulder his show single-handedly and with this new show, he has an added competition, right on his home ground. The Drama Company airs at 8 pm, and Kapil and his team feel that with their show airing an hour later, viewers, in order to avoid an overdose of comedy, might skip The Kapil Sharma Show. He has been under pressure and he cannot relax before he gets a clarity from the channel about his show,” added the source.

With a shortage of new episodes, Sony aired some of the old episodes of the show. While some viewers may have enjoyed watching the reruns, numbers say a different tale. The ‘no-show’ caused The Kapil Sharma Show to slide out of the top 20 shows from the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) week 30 rating list.

Ironically, this is a deja vu scenario for Kapil as Colors that aired his show Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2015 had also got Krushna onboard for a new show Comedy Nights Bachao. After feeling he was being given the step-brotherly treatment by the channel, Kapil moved out to launch his new show on rival channel Sony in 2016.

In the world of laughter and joy, such controversies can really dampen the spirits, not just for these actors but also viewers. In this game of numbers, let’s see on whose court does the ball finally ends up in.

