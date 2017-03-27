Kapil Sharma to get warning from Air India for assaulting Sunil Grover mid-air: reports

The whole fight and arguments done by Kapil Sharma made the co-passengers curious and possibly scared too. The whole fight and arguments done by Kapil Sharma made the co-passengers curious and possibly scared too.

Kapil Sharma’s ‘achhe din’ appear to be over after his mid-air verbal and physical assault on The Kapil Sharma show co-star Sunil Grover. While most of the actors from the show including Sunil, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar, are boycotting the show, it has now emerged that Air India is also planning to warn the comedian. According to reports, Kapil not only verbally harassed Sunil Grover and other team members while they were on a flight to Mumbai from Melbourne, he also threw a shoe at Sunil and slapped him. Despite warnings from the flight crew, an inebriated Kapil continued shouting and using swear words in the flight.

As per a report by Times Of India, Air India chief Ashwani Lohani had sought a report on the inflight behaviour of this star comedian. The a warning – the exact nature of still to be finalised — is likely to be issued this week. This comes after Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Gaikwad was barred from flying by the national carrier after he abused and assaulted a 60-year-old duty manager of Air India with slippers over not being able to fly business class despite having boarded an all-economy Pune-New Delhi flight.

During the Kapil episode, co-passengers — including a woman — took umbrage at his unruly behaviour and asked the crew to intervene. Kapil, who had apparently drunk a whole bottle of whiskey, refused to listen. He later apologised to the cabin crew.

Sources also added that Kapil even hurled abuses at colleagues Ali Asgar aka Naani and Kiku Sharda aka Bumper Lottery, calling them “per day artistes” or daily wage earners. The Kapil Sharma Show cast was flying in business class of a Melbourne-Delhi flight (AI 309) on March 16.

The whole fight and arguments made the economy passengers curious and possibly scared too. At this point, the flight’s cabin crew asked the actor to calm down and be seated. As per eyewitnesses, while initially Kapil apologised to the crew and calmed down, a while later, he again got up and started shouting at his team members. This is when a pilot came out and sternly warned him.

Now the airline is planning to warn Kapil Sharma irrespective of the VVIP or celebrity tag he carries.

