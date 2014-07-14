Kapil Sharma to attend Yuvraj Singh’s charity event

“Yuvraj is a cancer survivor. Unfortunately, my father couldn’t survive the disease.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma will attend a charity event in aid of cancer, organised by cricketer Yuvraj Singh in London Monday.

Kapil had been rushing through shooting of “Comedy Nights With Kapil” to create a bank of episodes so he could leave in time to be part of the special cause.

“Yuvraj is a cancer survivor. Unfortunately, my father couldn’t survive the disease. When Yuvi told me about the auction event in London, I had to attend it even if it meant added pressure on my schedules,” he said.

Kapil has been shooting round the clock. What makes this trip special for the star comedian is that his mother would be accompanying him.

“This is my mother’s first trip outside India and very special for me. She had a choice of getting the visa done in Mumbai or Delhi. I asked her to join me in Mumbai, so we could spend some time together. Sadly, I’ve no time as I’m working longer hours to fulfil my commitments,” he said.

In the process of working overtime Kapil has had a health setback. His blood pressure dropped and he was advised to slow down.

“That, unfortunately is not possible. I find myself working longer hours. Besides my show, which needs a major chunk of my time, I also shot for two ads recently,” said Kapil, adding that shooting for ads is the equivalent of shooting several episodes of “Comedy Nights With Kapil” altogether.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App