Kapil Sharma: I will return with The Kapil Sharma Show after promoting Firangi, have no plans to leave Sony

Kapil Sharma started as a standup comedian, won the Great Indian Laughter Challenge and went on to launch his own comedy shows. Soon he became a household name and became a favourite of every age group be it, kids or elderly with his unadulterated humour. But, recently things started to fall apart for this actor-comedian. His infamous mid-air tiff with Sunil Grover pointed fingers at him for being arrogant and many members of The Kapil Sharma Show preferred to distance themselves from the comedian.

Further, the reports of him making stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor among others wait for long hours only to cancel the shoot added fuel to the fire. Finally, the channel Sony and Kapil mutually decided to give the latter’s show a temporary hiatus with a promise to come back bigger and better. But still, the grapevine was abuzz with many claims. So, Kapil who will be soon releasing his second big screen outing, Firangi, in a tell all interview to Pune Mirror cleared the air with his version of the story.

Talking about him making Shah Rukh and others wait as he was busy wrapping up the shoot of Firangi, the comedian said, “Firangi wrapped up in March with just one promotional video and song left to be shot in Mumbai. I’m spending my own hard-earned money to produce a film I’m acting in and which I want to promote well. I’m pumping in my fee from hosting the TV shows and events into the film. Am I a fool to jeopardise my biggest source of income by making Shah Rukh Khan wait? Those who’re calling me arrogant and egoistic don’t know how nice Shah Rukh has been to me, how much love and respect I have for him. I don’t wish to make anybody wait, be it a superstar or not. I’m genuinely unwell and I don’t have the energy to keep sending out denials.”

Kapil fainted on the sets of his show when SRK and Anushka were there to promote Jab Harry Met Sejal due to his ill health. The reports of his ill-health kept flowing in and he was said to be dealing with alcoholism. Now, Kapil is in Bengaluru and is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. He said, “I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focussing on it now.”

He also shared that he has a very good relationship with the channel Sony and if it would have been anyone else in their place, they would not have supported him this much during his bad days. “I have a wonderful relationship with the Sony team. Another channel would have put insane pressure on me to carry on, but the Sony bosses never issued any threats. I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed. They have been really supportive. I will complete my medical course and start promoting my film before returning to the show. I have no plans of leaving Sony,” quipped Kapil.

Kapil was accused of hurling a shoe at comedian-friend Sunil Grover during his fight but Kapil denied the allegations saying he never hurled a shoe at any of his friends ever. “I admit I was completely wrong. I was grappling with 50 things and could not handle things well. My best wishes are always with Sunil,” said Kapil on being asked about the fight.

Lastly, talking about his relationship with Preeti Simoes, the previous creative head of Comedy Night With Kapil, he said, “Long before she (Preeti) joined me, I was doing Comedy Circus and Laughter Challenge. I worked really hard. It didn’t stop with her coming into my life or when she walked out. I would like to wish her all the best with her own show (Drama Company) now.” Adding to it the comedian said, “Personal equations have never been detrimental to my career, it’s my health that has affected me adversely. If you fall, it’s your fault and nobody else’s.”

