Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover patch-up will never happen. Even Rishi Kapoor has tried and failed

Rishi Kapoor wants Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to patch up. The veteran actor urged both comedian-actors to bury the past hatchet. Rishi expressed his wish in a tweet and wrote, “IPL. There is a look-alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil Jao yaaron!” However, Sunil Grover seems least interested in returning to The Kapil Sharma show. Sunil replied to Rishi’s post and wrote on Twitter, “Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards.”

Sunil’s hurt dignity and anger are clearly reflected in this reply to Rishi Kapoor. The actor can’t give a more clear message about his state of mind right now. So should we assume this is the end of all probabilities of Kapil-Sunil reunion?

IPL. There is a look alike of @KapilSharmaK9 in the team of Sun Risers Hyderabad. Anyone finding @WhoSunilGrover in any team?Mil jao yaaron! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 17, 2017

@chintskap @KapilSharmaK9 Sir, I am not playing this season coz I am retired hurt. Best Regards🙏. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 17, 2017

Sunil Grover has stayed away from saying anything about his returning to the show post his argument with Kapil. The actor has now and then hinted just enough that he is in no mood to return to the show. The actor earlier wrote on Twitter, “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something.” Sunil has also posted some cryptic posts on Instagram ever since his fight with Kapil took place on a flight. Sunil has done several live gigs since then and has entertained the audience in stand-alone performances.

His latest gig as a commentator along with Sunny Leone during ongoing IPL matches won him a lot of accolades from fans. Kapil, meanwhile, is ramping up his team with Sunil, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar refusing to return. If Raju Srivastava was the first entrant, Upasana Singh is also back now.

