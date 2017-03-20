Kapil Sharma Facebook post on assaulting Sunil Grover: I shouted at him for the first time in 5 years, itna to chalta hai

Kapil Sharma has now written a Facebook post about his spat with Sunil Grover. Calling Sunil his older brother, the comedian said it is their family matter. Kapil Sharma has now written a Facebook post about his spat with Sunil Grover. Calling Sunil his older brother, the comedian said it is their family matter.

Even as the fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are wondering if Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati will stay on the show after Kapil allegedly assaulted him aboard a flight, the comedian took to Facebook to write a post. Kapil said in the post that he shouted on Sunil but that was the first time in five years. “I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being,” Kapil wrote. he called it their family matter which can easily be resolved.

On the same day that Kapil revealed about his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on social media, the news emerged that Kapil had allegedly assaulted Sunil Grover on Thursday night, during a flight from Australia to Mumbai. The show’s entire team was in Australia on a tour and the incident happened when the actors were on their way back. Kapil was allegedly drunk at the time.

According to reports, Kapil shouted at Sunil while the latter stayed quiet. Kapil reportedly went on to physically assault Sunil and the cabin crew had to intervene to bring him under control. earlier, Kapil had told media, “Mujhe yaad nahi (I don’t remember). Actually hamari har flight mein ladai hoti hai (We fight on every flight)… Har jagah ladai hoti hai (We fight everywhere)… It is a healthy fight… We fight for work… We fight for good work.” Sunil, who plays the popular character of Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show, on the other, gave a ‘no comments’ response.

Here is Kapil Sharma’s complete post on the incident…

Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together.. I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil’s issue is so important n realted with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. its our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing .. n one more thing.. I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha.. sorry again promotion.. thank u so much for ur love n blessings… keep smiling n stay happy always :)) love u all

