Before they headed their separate ways, Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover gave television some of its best moments

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover gave the TV audience some of the most enjoyable weekends.

The short period when Kapil Sharma played Bittoo and Sunil Grover played Guthhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil earned them fans for an entire lifetime. And like all good phases, this one didn’t last for long.

As Kapil Sharma ventured to make it on his own by producing a show, little did anyone expect that the show would turn out to be such a success. Week after week, Comedy Night with Kapil became the ultimate destination for entertainment on television. Bollywood followed soon after but the viewers vouched for Guthhi’s antics and Sunil’s increasing popularity attracted more viewers. Sadly, this didn’t last for long. Sunil made an exit from the show for another comedy show. The show tanked and Sunil was more than happy to join Kapil’s team again.

The episode he came back in, Kapil and Sunil both took a dig at Sunil’s exit but those were the days when the two comedians were still cordial with each other and soon it was water under the bridge.

Sunil Grover's Guthhi was the star of Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Be it Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, every celebrity who came on the show had a gala time and the joy translated on the screen as well. Sure, Kapil was criticised for his misogynist jokes and the way he treated his female co-stars, even Sunil’s drag show was not loved by all but the team triumphed nevertheless. The television viewers had finally gotten something they could enjoy together as a family, which is still a rarity.

The good days ended once Colors pulled the plug on Comedy Nights with Kapil. The spat was ugly and Kapil decided it was time to move on. His team, including Sunil Grover along with other actors, chose to stay with the face of the operation. It wasn’t long before Kapil announced a new show, The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony. The show felt promising when it started but it wasn’t long before the audience started sensing the repetitive nature of the jokes. The material that once made us laugh now made us question our decision of watching the program in the first place. But it wasn’t just the material that was broadcast that got the short end of the stick, Kapil’s behaviour on the sets came under the radar as well.

Through The Kapil Sharma Show, the team tried to recreate the same magic, but somehow it never matched up.

Through it all, Sunil Grover stuck by Kapil Sharma. He made sure that Dr Mashoor Gulati became just as popular as Guthhi and no matter how much backlash Kapil was getting for his content, Grover stuck with Kapil through all the tough times. But this came to a crashing halt after the infamous spat the two had in flight from Melbourne to Mumbai.

Reports suggested that Kapil had misbehaved with Sunil after getting drunk and it was validated as Sunil left the show immediately. He was deeply hurt and the heartfelt note he put out on Twitter said the same.

He titled his note, ‘From a friend, with love’, which was enough to say that Sunil was truly upset about the episode.

Kapil came across as a brat who was now behaving like an ungrateful, arrogant celebrity. The once joyous family was now in shambles as many other members of the team also followed Sunil’s lead and left the show.

Also Read | Sunil Grover fires back on Kapil Sharma’s comment, says “I stayed silent for a year so your dignity would stay intact”

This was a year ago but looks like that one fight created a wedge so deep that even time couldn’t heal it. With Kapil’s new show coming up, Sunil was frequently getting questions on Twitter if he would collaborate with his friend. He answered but this wasn’t what Kapil wanted to hear. Sunil categorically denied that he was ever approached for the new show but Kapil responded by calling him a liar. Sticking to his humble self, Sunil responded by saying that he did not wish to damage Kapil’s dignity and had therefore decided to stay silent.

From the way it is unfolding, it looks like there is no way that two would reconcile any time soon. The work they put out as a team entertained millions around the globe and played a big part in their respective success stories. Even though we might never see them together again, the fans will still reminisce the days when the two comedians entertained the masses every weekend.

