Kapil Sharma slapped Sunil Grover, hit him with a shoe? Here is what exactly happened on that flight

Just a week back, The Kapil Sharma Show felt like a big, fat happy family. From its actors to the crew, each one was proud to be associated with one of the top shows on Indian television, giving sleepless nights to its competitors. But, the last few days have been sad for the show as well as the television industry as a whole. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who was once proud of his strength which came from his team, seems to be in a mess right now, trying his best to hold back his actors who appear to have fallen out with him. It all began when news broke on Saturday about his brawl with co-actor Sunil Grover on a flight. It is still unclear whether or not Sunil will continue to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

But what exactly happened, and how things went sour? Here is a complete breakdown of the events that unfolded on that unfortunate flight when the team of The Kapil Sharma Show were returning back to Mumbai after a successful tour in Australia.

Sunil Grover has been a part of Kapil Sharma’s show ever since its inception, when it was aired on Colors, before it shifted to Sunil Grover has been a part of Kapil Sharma’s show ever since its inception, when it was aired on Colors, before it shifted to Sony channel.

1. The cast and crew of The Kapil Sharma Show were onboard a 12-hour flight from Melbourne to Mumbai on March 16. According to an eyewitness, who spoke to Hindustan Times, Kapil Sharma had consumed an entire bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, and was visibly drunk.

2. His team began eating food which was served by the cabin crew soon after takeoff from Melbourne. This made Kapil furious who expected others to wait for him as he was still drinking.

3. Kapil’s words, “Jab maine khana shuru nahi kiya toh tum logon ne kaise le liya khana?” were so loud that it made other co-passengers take note of the trouble. The eyewitness said that Kapil’s co-stars also became so uncomfortable that they preferred to return their half-finished food trays to the crew.

4. This is when Sunil Grover, who plays Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show, stood up and tried to take charge and calm Kapil down. According to the same Hindustan Times report, the eyewitness revealed that Kapil became so furious that, ‘he got up, took off his shoe, and hit Sunil. He even pulled Sunil’s collar, and repeatedly slapped him.’

5. The scuffle became so dirty that it could be heard by the passengers in the economy class too. Kapil’s team said they were too scared of Kapil’s behaviour. The eyewitness said that Kapil, on top of his voice, said, “Tum logon ko maine banaya hai. Sabka career khatam kar dunga. Sabko nikaal dunga main.”

Apart from Sunil Grover, even Chandan Prabhakar and Apart from Sunil Grover, even Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have boycotted Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting for second consecutive day.

6. Kapil did not stop there. Pointing out at Sunil’s exit from Comedy Nights With Kapil, the drunk Kapil went on repeating to Sunil, “Gaya tha na tu toh. Aaya na wapas mere hi paas.”

7. The cabin crew threatened Kapil of calling the security upon landing but to no avail.

8. Kapil reportedly called Kiku Sharda and Ali Asgar daily wage earners. He also threatened to destroy their careers.

While the incident took place on last Thursday, it only came to surface on Saturday. Interestingly, just hours before the news about Kapil and Sunil’s big fight broke, Kapil announced his relationship with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.

Sunil has until now, not shot for the show in Mumbai. Speaking to indianexpress.com, he had said he is yet to decide whether to leave The Kapil Sharma Show or not. Co-actors Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar have also refused to shoot in support of Sunil. Speculation is rife that the trio might walk out of the show. Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti, however, continue to report to the sets.

