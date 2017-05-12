Kapil Sharma show: This Kapil cast member worked as a child actor with Manisha Koirala, see photos

Manisha Koirala had a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Manisha Koirala had a gala time on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

All Manisha Koirala fans are in for a treat this weekend as before getting to watch the Dil Se beauty back on the silver screen in Dear Maya, they will get to witness her charm on the small screen. Though the makers of the film and Manisha herself kept Dear Maya under wraps while shooting for it, but with just a few weeks left for the release, the actor is on her toes to spread the word about it. And her first destination is The Kapil Sharma Show. This weekend Manisha will be gracing the sets of Kapil Sharma’s show with her Dear Maya co-actors.

Even before the episode goes on-air, we can say it is going to be a laughter riot. The source for this piece of news is none other than Manisha herself. After returning from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Manisha thanked Kapil for inviting her on his show and making her laugh. “Thank you kapil for making me laugh so much,” tweeted Manisha along with a picture from the sets of the show. Kapil too obliged by replying to the Mann actor. He wrote, “it was a dream come true to have u on our show .. thank u so much for coming .all the best for #DearMaya love n regards always :).”

Thank you kapil for making me laugh so much 👏😂🤣👏 @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/b7cXkjVLwz — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 11, 2017

@mkoirala it was a dream come true to have u on our show .. thank u so much for coming .all the best for #DearMaya love n regards always :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) May 11, 2017

Not only Kapil but also his co-actor Sumona Chakravarty was more than happy to have Manisha on the sets of her show. It was nothing less than a nostalgic moment for Sumona to share the screen with Manisha for the second time after 18 long years. She worked with the actor in her 1999 film Mann. Sumona shared a collage of photos from her Mann days and her recent photo with Manisha and wrote, “How time flies…Year ’99 when i worked wit u in Mann & now after 18yrs… @mkoirala it was absolutely lovely meeting u again😃🤗🤗#TKSS.”

How time flies…

Year ’99 when i worked wit u in Mann & now after 18yrs… @mkoirala it was absolutely lovely meeting u again😃🤗🤗#TKSS pic.twitter.com/al7s9i2q5K — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) May 11, 2017

In Dear Maya, Manisha plays a middle-aged woman who refrains from stepping out from her home until she receives a love letter and gets back to living. Directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar, the film will hit the theatres on June 2.

