Kapil Sharma show shooting: Sunil Grover to boycott, Ali Asgar may return

Kapil Sharma’s Show seems to be caught in a quagmire even as its principal cast member Sunil Grover reveals that he will be staying away even as the show will be shot again on March 29. However, sources close to Kapil’s show have been saying Alia Asgar aka Naani may be back. The team has been boycotting Kapil and his show ever since they had a bust-up aboard a flight from Melbourne earlier this month. Sony and the makers of the show were forced to shoot with replacements Raju Srivastava, Ehsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal last week after Sunil, Ali and Chandan didn’t turn up despite a flurry of backroom action and Twitter apologies. Kapil has been busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Firangi.

Sunil, who had put a heartfelt post thanking his fans on Tuesday, has refuted that he will be shooting for Kapil’s show again, according to a report in Mid-Day. Kapil’s camp has been saying that the trio will be back on the sets on Wednesday. “It’s a lie,” Sunil is quoted as saying. he also dismissed rumours that he is joining hands with Colors and will be launching his own show. “At present, I am focusing on live shows and nothing else. I am also not talking to any other channel,” he adds.

Sunil is all set to perform in Delhi in April where he will be seen in character as Dr Mashoor Gulati. Sunil is under contract with Sony and it is up for renewal later in April. Reports have said that Sony may not renew the contract of Kapil’s show after all the negative publicity his misbehaviour with Sunil and rest of the cast has attracted. Sunil, meanwhile, is focussing on his gigs. Having performed one in Assam recently, he is now looking forward to the one in Delhi. “I am overwhelmed by the love I am getting from the audience. Performing live is exhilarating,” he says. There are reports that Raju Srivastava may return tonight after having done one episode last week with Kapil’s team. Ali Asgar aka Naani may also return to the show today after remaining incommunicado for so long. A source from the channel said there are chances that Ali may be shooting with Kapil today. There were reports that Ali may have joined another show Trideviyaan.

On Tuesday, Sunil had written a heartfelt message on Twitter, hinting that he may be looking for new beginnings: “My thanks and gratitude for all the love. I am non existent without the love. My public identity is just because of the love that you shower. I embrace it. It fills my heart and leaves no place for hate. I just want to surrender myself to good work, good people and acknowledge my intentions genuinely. And yes I am feeling little lost at this moment and nervous too. Don’t know what the future holds for me. And thank God my son Mohan is sleeping next to me. As I look at his innocent face, I feel lucky to have such a reason to smile. It reassures me that no matter what Tom will be beautiful. New… Yet beautiful.”

