Kapil Sharma Show shoot cancelled as Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar boycott it?

The controversy over The Kapil Sharma Show is just getting more serious by the day. India’s most popular comedy show is caught in a spiral of fights, face-offs and shocking news of misbehaviour by its lead, Kapil Sharma. Now, reports say the show’s Wednesday shoot was cancelled as Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar boycotted it on the third consecutive day and no replacements could be brought in at the last minute. On Monday and Tuesday, the trio was conspicuous by their absence. While the day one shoot on Monday went on nonetheless with Naam Shabana team, day two forced the Kapil Sharma’s team to call in Raju Srivastava, Ahsaan Qureshi and Sunil Pal on an emergency basis. On Wednesday, things were far more serious as neither the comedians nor any celeb guests turned up, says a Spotboye report.

It all started last week when reports emerged that Kapil Sharma, after downing an entire bottle of whiskey, misbehaved with his team aboard a plane. The team was returning from a successful tour of Australia when Kapil got angry that his team started eating before he was done drinking. He started shouting at them, annoying other passengers aboard the plane. When Sunil Grover tried to intervene, Kapil allegedly threw a shoe at him and even slapped him. A very upset Sunil decided to stay away from the show while hinting he has quit it for good. Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar followed suit and refused to show up for the show’s shooting.

Despite the channel Sony and Kapil’s best efforts to bring about a reconciliation, the impasse continues. What is more, the public reaction is largely in favour of Sunil. People want Sunil to go solo and start his own show after Kapil’s misbehaviour. Others have opined that Kapil should say sorry on the live show to Sunil. As of now, Sunil has said that he is yet to make up his mind while sources say there is a lot of effort being put into bringing him back.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said he is like an elder brother to both Kapil and Sunil and is trying to end their fight. Navjot, now a cabinet minister in Punjab, has said he will continue with the show despite his political commitments. “Kapil and Sunil are brothers. Being a senior member of the show, it is my duty to bring them together again,” said Navjot Singh Sidhu to Hindustan Times.

Kapil, who had posted clarifications and half-hearted apologies on Twitter earlier, has now said that he will not be speaking on the issue anymore at this point of time. Show’s producer Preeti Simoes, who is at present away from Mumbai, has also said that she hopes the differences can be resolved amicably.

The only comedians who are still working with Kapil are Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraverti. Kapil, who has his hands full with his upcoming film Firangi, wanted to have a bank of episodes in place but in the current situation, it seems to be a distant dream. Can Kapil keep his team intact or will we see new comedians in place of Sunil, Chandan and Ali soon on The Kapil Sharma Show?

