Kapil Sharma’s show is huge. If we can be like him even a bit, it’ll be a big thing: Mithun Chakraborty on The Drama Company

The leading man of the new series The Drama Company, Mithun Chakraborty showered huge compliments on Kapil Sharma, currently the biggest comedy star on Indian television. The leading man of the new series The Drama Company, Mithun Chakraborty showered huge compliments on Kapil Sharma, currently the biggest comedy star on Indian television.

Fans and media have readied their notes on obvious comparisons between The Kapil Sharma Show and Krushna Abhishek’s upcoming comedy show, The Drama Company. But the leading man of this new series, Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty wouldn’t want people to draw any comparison between the two shows, for he thinks actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is a benchmark for the whole team of The Drama Company.

At the launch of Sony’s Drama Company on Tuesday evening, Mithun showered huge compliments on Kapil, currently the biggest comedy star on Indian television. The veteran, who will be seen as the master of a theatre group on The Drama Company, said he finds Kapil so talented that if the actors on his show can match up to the comedian, he will consider it a big achievement.

“We will always be asked about comparisons between the two shows but I feel people should not compare. Frankly, if you ask me I will say that these are all talented kids and Kapil is one of the most talented artistes we have in the country. His show is huge. If we can be like him even a bit, it will be a big thing for us,” Mithun told reporters here.

While his Kapil praise was met with applause from the media persons, quite evidently, it left Krushna poker faced. Krushna was asked if one could expect a merger of his show and The Kapil Sharma Show in future. To which he replied, “If channel decides, we all will do that happily.”

The actor, who generally takes all Kapil related posers with a smile, was also asked if he visited the latter when he fainted on his show’s set and was subsequently hospitalised. Krushna said that while he didn’t meet the actor, he cares for him a lot as an industry colleague. “We were rehearsing for our show so didn’t meet but our best wishes are always with him. We don’t have anything personal among us. In fact, we all care for each other a lot.”

The Drama Company, also starring Sudesh Lehri, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle, will go on air on July 16.

