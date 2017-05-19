Kapil Sharma Show gets a new member. She is Kumkum Bhagya’s Supriya Shukla

Supriya Shukla plays Pragya’s mother in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya. Supriya Shukla plays Pragya’s mother in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap, Kumkum Bhagya.

The whole hullabaloo around actor-comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover seems to have come to a rest. The two have happily chosen their respective ways. While Sunil Grover is making his fans laugh at his many live gigs, Kapil Sharma is trying his best to bring back the long-lost rhythm to his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. After bringing in television actors Upasana Singh and Paresh Ganatra to the show, now it is the famous Supriya Shukla who is joining the team of Kapil’s show.

Supriya who plays the mother of the protagonist Pragya aka Sriti Jha in popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya is excited to try her hands at comedy and be a part of Kapil’s show. She will be seen essaying the role of a woman from Uttar Pradesh who has just shifted to the city of dreams, Mumbai. Also, unlike her daily saga where she is mostly seen in salwar kameez, here she will be sporting a saree and jhumkas.

See Supriya Shukla’s look in The Kapil Sharma show

Talking about her character, Supriya said, “I shot my first episode recently and I must admit that since it was my first stint with comedy I was a bit nervous but Kapil and the team were really cooperative and supportive. I will be bringing in the Kanpur connect and have worked hard along with the writers of the show on the lingo as well. This is also the first time a character is being introduced bringing in the UP connect. I am really excited to be a part of the wonderful team of The Kapil Sharma Show which is loved by everyone.”

In the past few months, The Kapil Sharma Show had its share of controversies. From actors quitting the show to it slipping down from the list of top 10 television shows, it has witnessed all.

