Kapil Sharma show gets a new entry, is it Sunil Grover’s replacement?

Kapil Sharma Show may be comedy but behind-the-scenes happenings on it can put a saas-bahu serial to shame. From stars quitting the show to mud-slinging and speculations around new entries in the show, it has all become par for the course on The Kapil Sharma Show. Even as Kapil Sharma’s doings on-board an Air India flight were discussed in Parliament, India was busy wondering if Sunil Grover has quit the show or not. Well, it seems the answer is out now. Sunil has said in an interview to a tabloid that he is not shooting Kapil’s show while the show itself has shared a big news — someone new is coming in. Is this a replacement for Sunil Grover?

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV has tried to pique the dying interest of the viewers by posting an intriguing tweet which says, “Koi aa raha hai Kapil ke mohalle mein apni kalakari ka dhamaka karne. (Someone is coming to Kapil’s locality to showcase his/her talent) Stay tuned to know what’s going to happen in #TheKapilSharmaShow.” Now are they talking about a celebrity guest or a stand-up comedian is yet to be known. The shooting of the mentioned episode is scheduled to happen on March 29.

Koi aa raha hai Kapil ke mohalle mein apni kalakari ka dhamaka karne. Stay tuned to know what’s going to happen in #TheKapilSharmaShowpic.twitter.com/pwplISLLrD — Sony TV (@SonyTV) March 28, 2017

A few days back, we saw the comedian special episode featuring Kapil’s friends and colleagues Sunil Pal, Raju Shrivastava, and Ahsan Qureshi, but to the disappointment of the viewers, the episode failed to stop the audiences from picking up the remote and switching the channel. But as desperate times calls for desperate measures, even after giving a flop show, Sunil Pal may still return to the show for another episode. Also, according to the channel source, Ali Asgar who plays Kapil’s grandmother in the show might return to the sets of the show tonight.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show and the host — Kapil Sharma are trying their best to bring back Sunil Grover ever since the reports of Kapil’s rude behaviour while aboard a flight from Melbourne have been doing the rounds. But hurt with his friend’s misbehaviour, Sunil seems to be in no mood to forgive Kapil and return to the show anytime soon. Sunil’s absence is having a detrimental effect on TRPs as well as the likes the show gets on YouTube. There have been reports that if this continues, Sony may not renew the contract of the show, which is up for discussion in April. Sunil has said that he is only focussing on live gigs and is not thinking of anything else.

