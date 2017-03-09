Kapil Sharma Show’s cast gets a new addition and it is Sanjay Dutt. Watch his videos

Dr. Sanket Bhosale will join The Kapil Sharma Show in its choreographer special episode. Dr. Sanket Bhosale will join The Kapil Sharma Show in its choreographer special episode.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been winning the world by spreading joy and laughter. With his talented team, Kapil has been putting his best foot forward to keep his audience entertained. From bringing in Bollywood biggies to giving ample screen time to actors like Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar who leave the audience in tears of laughter, Kapil has done it all. And now the comedian-actor is all set to bring in another self-made artist, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, to his team.

Dr. Sanket Bhosale is a mimicry artist who is known for Sanjay Dutt’s mimicry and has earlier anchored and acted in shows like ‘Gangs of hasseypur’ on Zee TV and Comedy classes on Life Ok. The comedian will join The Kapil Sharma Show in its choreographer special episode.

More from the world of Entertainment:

A source from the sets of the show informed India Today, “The funniest-ever Sanju Baba mimic act in the presence of choreographer guests Remo D’Sousa, Terence Lewis and Vaibhavi Merchant was one of the wittiest moments in the show. Dr. Sanket Bhosale who enacted the role started engaging the audiences as soon as he arrived on stage. Kapil Sharma himself could not control his laughter and was seen enjoying the performance thoroughly.”

Also read | Watch: Sunil Grover aka Rinku Bhabhi’s song ‘Mere Husband Mujhe Pyar Nahi Karte’ will have you ROFL

Not only did the comedian left the audience, guests and Kapil rolling in aisles but also received a standing ovation for his performance on the comedy show. This is probably the first time that an artist has been lauded for his act on Kapil Sharma’s show.

Check out the pics of choreographer special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show

Watch| Dr. Sanket Bhosale mimics Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt

Dr. Sanket Bhosale, who has been known for mimicry acts, confirmed the news saying, “It feels special to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show as it is one of Indian television biggest show. I am thrilled to receive a standing ovation and expect everyone to enjoy the show as always.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd