Kapil Sharma shoots 100th episode of his show without Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. See pic

Ever since the feud between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has come to the notice of the audience, they have been patiently waiting for the two to come back together on-screen to yet again entertain and enthrall them. However, as time is ticking, the possibilities of their ‘bharat-milaap’ seems truly impossible. However, has that affected Kapil? Hell no. The comedian-turned-actor has completed 100 episodes of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, and he is leaving no stone upturned to celebrate the occasion.

Kapil has already shot for the episode, which would be aired on television next weekend. However, the show will not have Sunil, Ali Asgar, and Chandan Prabhakar as part of the celebration. Well, it seems the three are not even in a mood to congratulate the show and its makers. On the 100th episode, Kapil has invited the women cricket team of India, to honour them.

What fun when he’s around !! @KapilSharmaK9 thank you for having us on the show !! #TheKapilSharmaShow#100thepisode#fun 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/EymTTPw0tj — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 16, 2017

It’s uncanny but even last time his show on Colors channel, Comedy Nights With Kapil, started to lose in ratings game as it was to complete 200 episodes. One of the main reasons was also the exit of Sunil Grover. Now, the history has repeated itself as far as the Sunil part is concerned, and the TRPs of the show have also seen a huge drop due to the entire controversy. So, will The Kapil Sharma Show meet the same fate and get shelved? Only future has the answer to it.

Meanwhile, Kapil has reportedly given up persuading Sunil to come back to the show. There are no updates on the agreement of the channel, which was supposed to be renewed last month. Sunil, on the other hand, has hinted to new beginnings and the fact that he will not work where he is not given respect.

