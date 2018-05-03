Kapil Sharma sends legal notice to journalist, demands public apology

Kapil Sharma had earlier posted a complaint copy on Twitter with a caption that read some people were trying to defame him. Kapil Sharma had earlier posted a complaint copy on Twitter with a caption that read some people were trying to defame him.

Kapil Sharma’s fight against derogatory articles being allegedly published intentionally against him has taken a new turn. Earlier last month, the comedian-actor had filed a police complaint against a journalist for tarnishing his image, and now on Wednesday, Kapil has slapped him with a legal notice. The same demands an unconditional public apology within seven days for the defamatory articles and character assassination on his website.

Kapil’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam shared with indianexpress.com, “In view of the articles by the journalist on his website to willfully defame my client, we have sent them a legal notice to publicly apologise within seven days, failing which we will initiate civil and criminal proceedings against both leading to deposition of Rs 100 Cr in National Defense Fund by the accused too.”

Kapil Sharma has also urged the website to stop publishing any such articles that can malign his image. He has also asked them to immediately withdraw the contents of all the defamatory articles on all forms of media.

For the uninitiated, on April 6, Kapil’s Twitter followers were in for a shock when he started ranting against a certain section of media. Kapil allegedly accused them of posting negative and fake news about him. He also hinted that someone had paid the journalist to spread false rumours against him. Taking a major step in the matter, Kapil filed a complaint against his ex-managers and creative directors Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and the veteran journalist for maligning his reputation. He had also accused them of trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from him in order to not give out his personal information in public.

Kapil Sharma posted the complaint copy on Twitter, with the caption, “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever..”

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Kapil’s phone conversation with the journalist, where he was heard hurling abuses, also went viral. While one section detested Kapil’s behavior, his fans continued to back him and suggested that his depression has taken a toll on him. Preeti, while speaking to indianexpress.com, had suggested that it was people around Kapil, who were manipulating him, and that his downfall only came after they got separated.

His show Family Time with Kapil Sharma, that launched on March 25, was taken off air after just three episodes. Recently, the actor had issued a statement saying he needs some “me time” to recuperate completely. “I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I’ve been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects, which I will talk about soon. The reality right now is that I have worked very hard and I love what I do. I just need some time off and I promise you that I will be entertaining you again, as that is what I thrive on.”

