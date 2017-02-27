Koffee With Karan: Kapil Sharma says there’s a fault in Shah Rukh Khan. What!

Kapil Sharma to grace the Karan Johar’s show. Kapil Sharma to grace the Karan Johar’s show.

What happens when a quintessential Bollywood-born-and-brought-up Karan Johar meets the desi swag Kapil Sharma? Well, Shah Rukh Khan is the one to be blamed. At least, that is what the actor-turned-comedian has to say when Karan asked him to translate an English title to Hindi. The ace director asked Kapil to tell him what would ‘Fault In Our Stars’ mean in Hindi, to which the comedian said, “Shah Rukh Khan Ki Galti Hai’. The actor didn’t even make an attempt to translate Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. Can you?

Well, Kapil also has the advice to make. The actor says, “Don’t drink and drive, and don’t drink and tweet,” in response to Karan’s question why he pesters everyone after midnight. Well, we really want to know what kind of messages or tweets is KJo talking about? Seems like Kapil has a lot of things to reveal on the show. By the way, he also said that he knows only 700 words in English. That was quite precise.

The comedian-turned-actor, who has the world by his feet laughing out loud, will grace the couch of Karan’s show, giving a perfect climax to the gossip show. Over the entire season, we have seen the director being grilled by his guests, he putting the actors in a spot and what not. While we totally love a few episodes from the season, we can’t really forget how Kangana Ranaut took a dig at him, in his very show.

Check out Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar’s video:

Get ready for the funniest serving of Koffee yet, as @KapilSharmaK9 will be taking the couch this Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran! pic.twitter.com/Hg8h2XXk0J — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 27, 2017

Gear up for a rib-tickling serving of Koffee as @KapilSharmaK9 makes his debut on the couch! #KoffeeWithKaran pic.twitter.com/OfFrKcU4rX — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) February 26, 2017

On work front, Karan is prepping up for Student Of The Year sequel, which would star Tiger Shroff. Interestingly, Tiger also made his Koffee debut in this season.

