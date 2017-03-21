Kapil Sharma says Sunil Grover has NOT left Kapil Sharma Show: ‘I will talk to him’

Kapil Sharma is confident that he will get Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma is confident that he will get Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Kapil Sharma posted a long clarification on Twitter on Monday about his fight with Sunil Grover and later apologised on social media, fans assumed the co-stars will have a patch-up. However, with Sunil skipping the Monday night shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show and even lambasting Kapil this morning on Twitter, it seems the reports of him leaving the comedy show are indeed true.

When indianexpress.com checked with Kapil if the actor is indeed quitting the show, Kapil replied, “No… I will talk to him and will let you know.” The comedian shot for the upcoming episode late Monday night, along with the team other than Sunil and Chandan Prabhakar. It all started with Kapil physically and verbally assaulting Sunil while aboard a flight from Melbourne. He is said to have hit Sunil also while under the influence of alcohol.

But after wrapping up the shoot on Monday, Kapil tweeted that he missed Sunil and after the latter’s post, he loves him even more. Sunil had said in his tweet, “Bha hi! Yes, You hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice start respecting human beings also apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you. So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, If someone is correcting you, don’t abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language In front of women who had nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just traveling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest, and the best in your field. But don’t act like a ‘God’. Take good care of yourself. Wish you lot more success and fame.”

Kapil also made his intentions clear on Twitter that he wants Sunil back on the show, “@WhoSunilGrover today packed up at 6 am after so long n I missed so many things.. love u .. see u in evening at ur home .”

Sources from the set told indianexpress.com that the actor was confident he will get Sunil back on the show.

However, Sunil has not returned his calls till now. Both the host and the channel reps are trying to ensure the show goes on and the team stays intact.

