Kapil Sharma reveals he is in a forest, away from Sunil Grover controversy

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday with Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana but his usual gang was missing. The fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover has gone from professional to personal as birthday wishes from Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar were conspicuous by their absence. The only person from his gang who did congratulate Kapil on his special day was his loyalist Kiku Sharda. Now, Kapil has thanked people and made it clear that he is going away from the ambit of this controversy. tweeting to his fans, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Thank u all for ur love n best wishes.. shooting in forests of rajasthan .. so couldn’t come on line.. love always..stay happy.”

Thank u all for ur love n best wishes.. shooting in forests of rajasthan .. so couldn’t come on line.. love always..stay happy — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 3, 2017

Kapil is shooting in Rajasthan for his upcoming film Firangi. He just shuttles between Mumbai and Rajasthan when it is time to shoot for the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In fact, the comedian has gone AWOL after saying sorry on social media to Sunil Grover.

In the aftermath of the controversy, he had tweeted, “Paji @WhoSunilGrover sry if I hurt u unintentionally.u knw vry well how much I luv u. M also upset .love n regards always:).” He had also posted on Facebook around the same time, “Hi.. good morning friends .. was celebrating my best time n suddenly I heard a news about me n sunil paji fighting.. first of all see where it is coming from.. what r the intentions behind this.. if I fought with him in the flight then who saw it n informed u.. is he trustworthy..? Some people enjoy these kind of stuff.. we eat together .. we travel together.. I meet my brother once in a year.. n spending almost everyday with my team.. specially sunil .. I love him.. I respect him.. yes I had a argue with him.but r we not normal people..?I shouted at him first time in 5 years .. itna to chalta hai bhai. we will sit n talk that where is the problem.. I love him as a artist as a human being.. he is like my elder brother.. why so much negativity all the time.. I respect our media.. there r some other serious issues which we need to focus. Is me n sunil’s issue is so important n realted with the security of my country ..? We spend a lot of time together rather then our families .. n sometime it happens in family.. its our family matter.. we will sort this out.. zyada maze mat liya karoo. OK now m tired typing .. n one more thing.. I m going for the final schedule of Firangi. Hahahahaha.. sorry again promotion.. thank u so much for ur love n blessings… keep smiling n stay happy always :)) love u all.”

With Sunil, Ali or Chandan refusing to buy his apology, Kapil had told media that there will be no more interviews or quotes from him at present. While Kapil’s show’s TRP has fallen drastically given the negative publicity it has been getting, the host himself has got an extension of contract for a month from Sony. With Sunil ruling out his return to the show, it seems the show’s future stays uncertain. Sunil has said that he is enjoying live gigs and want to focus on it. The comedian who appeared on Indian Idol 9 finale as Mashoor Gulati said he has not given on TV either.

