Kapil Sharma reacts on spat with Sunil Grover: We fight everywhere, we fight for good work

As per reports, Kapil Sharma, who has often been rumoured to be at loggerheads with Sunil Grover, got sloshed in the flight and got into a brawl with him. As per reports, Kapil Sharma, who has often been rumoured to be at loggerheads with Sunil Grover, got sloshed in the flight and got into a brawl with him.

Kapil Sharma has reacted on his recently reported fight with Sunil Grover.Calling it a “fight for good work,” comedian Kapil Sharma seems to have confirmed the reports that he got into a spat with his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sunil Grover on their flight from Australia to Mumbai.

According to reports, Kapil, who has often been rumoured to be at loggerheads with Sunil, got sloshed on board the Air India flight while returning from the Australia trip along with the show’s cast, and had a fight with his co-star.

Breaking his silence on the fight, Kapil appeared to be nonchalant about the entire episode as he told Bollywood Life, “Mujhe yaad nahi (I don’t remember). Actually hamari har flight mein ladai hoti hai (We fight on every flight)… Har jagah ladai hoti hai (We fight everywhere)… It is a healthy fight… We fight for work… We fight for good work. Sunil, who plays the popular character of Dr Mashoor Gulati on the show, on the other, gave a ‘no comments’ response.

Reports have also been rife that Sunil has decided to quit The Kapil Sharma Show over their fight. The team is set to shoot tomorrow for the upcoming episode, so, it’s yet to be seen if Sunil joins the cast or not.

Kapil and Sunil make a fantastic team on screen, but their personal rapport has always invited scrutiny due to various reports that suggest rivalry between two of the most popular comedians on Indian television. The first such rumours surfaced in 2013 when Sunil left Comedy Nights With Kapil to start his own show. He, however, returned to the show within a few months. Earlier this year, there was buzz that Kapil refused to promote Sunil’s Bollywood film Coffee with D on their show. Sunil, later, dismissed the rumours. The latest incident has again brought the attention on their relationship.

