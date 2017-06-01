Kapil Sharma, Priyanka Chopra honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award. What is Dadasaheb Phalke Academy?

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra will be awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award. Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra will be awarded Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has been going through a rough patch ever since his teammates Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar and Sugandha Mishra abandoned his show after a terrible fight aboard a flight that made news and was even discussed in the Parliament. The controversy-rid comedian has got a reason to rejoice. Despite falling TRPs, he will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke and this is his second award from them. He will be joined by Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra who will be awarded ‘International Acclaimed Actress Award’, a category specially created for her.

Now, before you confuse Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here’s the difference: They are as different as chalk and cheese. Here is a quick explanation about what’s what.

What is Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

It is India’s highest award in cinema and is presented annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals, a part of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The award was presented to veteran filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath at the 64th National Film Awards ceremony this year. The awardee is decided by a jury comprising who’s who of Indian film industry. The winner is presented a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize. Instituted in 1969 by the Government of India to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke’s contribution to Indian cinema, it has been bestowed upon luminaries such as Devika Rani, Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Bommireddy Narasimha Reddy, Lata Mangeshkar and Yash Chopra among others.

What is Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award?

The board of trustees for Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards include Johnny Lever, Pahlaj Nihalani, Mithun Chakraborty and TP Agrawal. The Dadasaheb Phalke Academy has been honouring talent from the Hindi and regional film industry since the year 2000. It acknowledges 22 different crafts of the industry — from make-up artists to even spot boys. The award ceremony will be held on 1 June in Mumbai’s Bhaidas Hall.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Pusalkar (son of his daughter, Mansi Phalke) also supports these awards. He told DNA, “First of all, we feel sorry about the manner in which Dadasaheb Phalke’s name is being misused everywhere. Even when it concerns the Central Government awards, which are supposed to be the most credible awards, we haven’t been invited for a single award function in the past 46 years. They did not even bother to locate us. In that respect, the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy though it is a private academy, took the trouble of tracing us.”

Kapil has been selected for the award for the second time. Earlier, in 2014, Kapil reportedly failed to make it to the awards ceremony venue on time and had to collect the award from the stage coordinator. If the reports are to be believed, Kapil has given his word to the organisers that he will make sure that he collects the award on the stage itself. Apart from Kapil, Priyanka Chopra too has been selected for a special category award this year. Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards have introduced a category, titled ‘Internationally Acclaimed Actress Award’, and its first recipient is Baywatch star, Priyanka Chopra. The occasion marks for a double celebration for Priyanka since her mother Madhu Chopra too will be receiving the award for her Marathi Production, Ventilator which was honoured with three National Awards.

