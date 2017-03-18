Latest News
  • Kapil Sharma is engaged to Ginni Chatrath. Here’s how he wants the world to welcome his girlfriend, see pic

Kapil Sharma is engaged to Ginni Chatrath. Here’s how he wants the world to welcome his girlfriend, see pic

Comedian Kapil Sharma just made his love story with Ginni Chatrath official, through an adorable Twitter post.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 18, 2017 12:58 pm
kapil sharma, kapil sharma girlfriend, kapil sharma ginni, kapil sharma reveals girlfriend, kapil sharma gf, kapil girlfrind, kapil gf, kapil sharma twitter girlfriend, who is ginni, kapil sharma's girlfriend ginni, kapil sharma better half, kapil sharma girl, kapil sharma dating, kapil sharma woman, kapil sharma news, kapil sharma show, kapil sharma facts, kapil sharma revealtions, ginni details, kapil sharma ginni facts, kapil sharma ginni things to know, the entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainment show, television news, entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainment Kapil Sharma is rumoured to be dating Ginni Chatrath for years now.

Kapil Sharma is straightforward and adorable when it comes to confessions about love. The comedian-actor has just shared the picture of his beautiful girlfriend – Ginni. While Kapil might not say that she is his better-half, he has given this relationship a dignity by sharing it on Twitter. Kapil wrote, ” Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).” Earlier, Kapil teased his fans when he wrote, “Hi..want to share something very beautiful thing with u guys …wait for 30 mins.”

Kapil and Ginni knew each other since college. Reportedly, both came close during filming of the popular show – Hans Baliye. Kapil also directed Ginni in several shows. According to some reports, Kapil is engaged to Ginni and she will move to Mumbai after marriage. Ginni will also help Kapil with his production house.

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on Deepika Padukone and his other confessions. Watch video

Kapil, during Koffee with Karan looked confused and double-minded when asked about his love life. He also said, “Meri maa ka bas chale toh kal hi kara de,” Kapil Sharma told Karan Johar.”

Kapil’s mother  Janak Rani had earlier expressed that how she wanted a daughter-in-law. However, she couldn’t marry Kapil due to his busy and hectic lifestyle.

Kapil rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He achieved the status of a celebrity with his popular TV show – Comedy Nights With Kapil. The show featured several celebrities and went on to become India’s highest rated television show. Kapil later started a new show – The Kapil Sharma Show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 18: Latest News