Kapil Sharma is engaged to Ginni Chatrath. Here’s how he wants the world to welcome his girlfriend, see pic

Kapil Sharma is rumoured to be dating Ginni Chatrath for years now. Kapil Sharma is rumoured to be dating Ginni Chatrath for years now.

Kapil Sharma is straightforward and adorable when it comes to confessions about love. The comedian-actor has just shared the picture of his beautiful girlfriend – Ginni. While Kapil might not say that she is his better-half, he has given this relationship a dignity by sharing it on Twitter. Kapil wrote, ” Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).” Earlier, Kapil teased his fans when he wrote, “Hi..want to share something very beautiful thing with u guys …wait for 30 mins.”

Kapil and Ginni knew each other since college. Reportedly, both came close during filming of the popular show – Hans Baliye. Kapil also directed Ginni in several shows. According to some reports, Kapil is engaged to Ginni and she will move to Mumbai after marriage. Ginni will also help Kapil with his production house.

Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:) pic.twitter.com/IqB6VKauM5 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 18, 2017

Also read | Koffee With Karan Season 5: Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on Deepika Padukone and his other confessions. Watch video

Kapil, during Koffee with Karan looked confused and double-minded when asked about his love life. He also said, “Meri maa ka bas chale toh kal hi kara de,” Kapil Sharma told Karan Johar.”

Kapil’s mother Janak Rani had earlier expressed that how she wanted a daughter-in-law. However, she couldn’t marry Kapil due to his busy and hectic lifestyle.

Kapil rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. He achieved the status of a celebrity with his popular TV show – Comedy Nights With Kapil. The show featured several celebrities and went on to become India’s highest rated television show. Kapil later started a new show – The Kapil Sharma Show.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd