Kapil Sharma’s close friend Preeti Simoes congratulates him on engagement to Ginni Chatrath, see pics

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma shocked everyone by revealing the face of his fiance Ginni Chatrath on Twitter this morning. While his fans are still getting used to the big announcement, Kapil’s close friend Preeti Simoes has already posted a congratulatory message for the couple. Preeti has also been linked with Kapil, quite many times.

Always protective about his personal life, Kapil never spoke about his relationship status, until today, when he shared on Twitter a picture with his fiance, Ginni Chatrath, and gushed about her as he captioned the photo as, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much.”

Having been linked to his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti and Preeti in the past, Ginni’s name is surely surprising and what’s more shocking is that the couple has apparently been together for almost 10 years now. Sources close to the TV star have confirmed that he will tie the knot with Ginni soon.

Preeti, who was the creative force behind Comedy Nights With Kapil and is now working on The Kapil Sharma Show, wished him all the best for the new phase in his life. Posting a collage of pictures of herself with Kapil, she tweeted, “All the best @KapilSharmaK9.” She also shared a similar tweet by her sister, Neeti Simoes, and wrote, “Congratulations @KapilSharmaK9. Have a happy life.”

Kapil and Ginni met during their college days. Ginni, who hails from Jalandhar, has done many acts and the duo also participated on a TV show, Has Baliye. Ginni will handle Kapil’s production house, K9 Productions, after marriage.

