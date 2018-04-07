Kapil Sharma files police complaint against ex-managers for maligning his reputation

Kapil Sharma accused a certain section of media of posting negative and fake news about him. Kapil Sharma accused a certain section of media of posting negative and fake news about him.

Kapil Sharma’s new show has just started but looks like the actor is already making headlines. On Friday evening, his followers were in for a shock when his Twitter rant against a certain section of media began. Kapil allegedly accused them of posting negative and fake news about him. He also hinted that someone had paid a journalist to spread false rumours against him. Now taking a major step in the matter, Kapil has filed a complaint against his ex-managers and creative directors Preeti and Neeti Simoes, and a veteran journalist for maligning his reputation.

His complaint filed at the Oshiwara police station, Mumbai gives a brief of how Kapil had hired the sister duo Preeti and Neeti to manage and co-ordinate some aspects of his show. Kapil shared that he realised that there were serious gaps in their performance and he was thus losing out on several commitments, which affected his reputation and work. He thus went on to terminate their services. Kapil accepts that they had a great deal of knowledge about his personal association and day-to-day works.

Further, Kapil shared how one of his close friends received a call from a person asking for Rs 25 lakh. He shared that the said person reportedly wanted to extort money from him in order to not give out his personal information in public. And as Kapil did not relent to it, negative news about him was being put on the media platform that caused a lot of mental harassment to the actor, and he had to take professional counseling for the same.

Kapil posted the complaint copy on Twitter, with the caption, “Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever..”

Some people just want to defame you for few bucks but it will take ages to make a stand against the wrong.. I shall do it today n forever.. pic.twitter.com/Vg8bJoWwhF — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Kapil had expressed his frustration on Twitter last evening and posted a series of offensive tweets. While all of them were deleted soon after, a tweet was put out saying that his account was hacked. Earlier today, Kapil shared a tweet saying that he believs in whatever he posted and it was his team that had deleted the posts.

Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) April 7, 2018

Meanwhile, with no episodes shot for his show, Family Time with Kapil, the audience will get to see old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

As readers would know, Kapil had a close association with the Simoes sisters but after the mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover, the two also packed their bags and left the show along with actors like Sunil, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra among others. Preeti and Kapil have also been rumoured to be in a relationship and allegedly she felt cheated after Kapil publicly announced his relationship with Ginni Chatrath. After moving out, she also produced The Drama Company with Kapil’s arch nemesis Krushna Abhishek, a direct competition to Kapil’s show. And now, she is collaborating with Kapil’s ex-colleagues Sunil, Ali, Sugandha, for Dhan Dhana Dhan that starts airing tonight.

