Kapil Sharma physically assaults Sunil Grover on a flight? Here is all that happened

Just hours after fans of Kapil Sharma started to rave about the news of their favourite comedian-actor making his love for Ginni Chatrath official on Twitter, news broke that Kapil had allegedly assaulted his good friend and one of the main cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover, in a flight. The members of the show were recently in Australia for a performance tour, and were returning to Mumbai, when the incident took place.

On Thursday night, Kapil had been making news due to his tiffs with his team members, most of the times because of being drunk. According to reports, Kapil misbehaved and abused Sunil loudly on the flight back home, which got the attention of the co-passengers. While Sunil, kept quite, Kapil did not stop there. He went on and physically assaulted Sunil. It was only when the cabin crew intervened that Kapil could be brought under control. Sunil, in fact apologised to everyone for the drunken behaviour of his friend Kapil.

Neither Kapil, nor Sunil have commented on the incident yet.

The two popular comedians have history and have known each other for a long time now. Both them began their successful collaboration with the hit show Comedy Nights With Kapil. In between, it was thought that the two had a spat because of which Sunil eventually walked out of the show, only to return later. Sunil’s onscreen character of Gutthi on the show became a household name as well.

Later, when Kapil locked horns with television channel Colors, Sunil was one of the few who supported Kapil and stayed on the side of his friend. Also, when Kapil shifted his show to Sony channel, currently broadcast as The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil remained as one of the main actors.

