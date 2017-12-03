The Great Indian Laughter Challenge: Kapil Sharma’s journey comes back full circle as he revisits the show

Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Kapil Sharma rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s second season where he emerged as the winner. Now for him, his life took a full circle and he landed on the same stage but this time as a guest. The comedian turned actor marked his presence on the show and shared the stage with superstar Akshay Kumar, who is the super-judge on the comedy show. Kapil also performed a small act for the judges and left the audience in splits.

After the wrap up of The Kapil Sharma Show, this was kind of a comeback for Kapil on television, and it was a moment of celebration for the actor and his fans. A while ago, Kapil had shared his emotions about coming back on the stage which has given him so much in life. He wrote, “Felt like home at laughter challenge @StarPlus. Thank you so much for love and respect. And don’t forget to catch #firangi on 1st December #FirangiOnDec1”

Recently, in conversation with indianexpress.com, Kapil spoke about how comedy happened just by chance. “I used to do theater. Much serious plays and acting. So, when people got to know that I am auditioning for a comedy show, they would tell me I cannot do it. But I guess, whosoever is a good actor, only he can pull off comedy. That’s how Laughter Challenge happened.”

On being asked if he thinks he has become a true blue Bollywood actor post his second film Firangi, Kapil quipped, “Everyone has a speciality. If I would romance like Shah Rukh Kahn and perform actions like Akshay Kumar, I would laugh on my own self. So, in this film too, I have kept elements which suit me well. I will do only what suits me.”

Felt like home at laughter challenge @StarPlus. Thank you so much for love and respect. And don’t forget to catch #firangi on 1st December #FirangiOnDec1 pic.twitter.com/yPaOecnm5f — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) November 23, 2017

The actor was on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge to promote his film Firangi, which released on Friday, December 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd