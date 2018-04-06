Kapil Sharma on offensive tweets: Account was hacked

Kapil Sharma claimed that his account was hacked after abusive tweets appeared on his profile. Kapil Sharma claimed that his account was hacked after abusive tweets appeared on his profile.

After a slew of offensive and abusive posts from his Twitter page left fans surprised on Thursday, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma said his account had been hacked. “Hi all, please ignore the previous offensive tweets as my account was hacked. Apologies for the inconvenience caused. Love and regards to all,” Kapil tweeted late in the afternoon.

Earlier, several tweets on his official Twitter handle, included one requested media to not make Salman Khan’s conviction news “negative”. “He is a nice man and he will come out of it soon,” read one tweet.

A few posts addressed fake news. “Agar main prime minister hota to fake news banane walo ko faansi laga deta (If I was the prime minister, I would have hanged those who spread fake news).” A few of the tweets had abusive language in Hindi. Some were also targeted at a journalist “who only spread(s) negativity about me for very little money”.

Kapil Sharma is one of India’s top comedians. He rose to fame when he first appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Season 3 as a contestant. He later hosted his own shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, both of which were wildly popular. Currently, he hosts Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony.

He has also appeared in a couple of Bollywood films, most recently in last year’s Firangi. The movie, also starring Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill, failed at the box office. Kapil is no stranger to controversies. His feud with Sunil Grover, a frequent collaborator, has generated many headlines. The duo have not worked together since Sunil left Kapil’s show along with other actors like Ali Asghar. In 2016 too, one of Kapil’s tweet became a problem for him. He claimed that he was asked for a bribe by a BMC official.

(With IANS inputs)

