Kapil Sharma on his fight with Sunil Grover: Nobody knows the truth, I miss everyone too, watch video

Kapil Sharma is missing Sunil Grover on his show and sometimes even gets emotional while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma is missing Sunil Grover on his show and sometimes even gets emotional while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the words of Chandan Prabhakar, his friend Kapil Sharma stays in news more than the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. And we cannot agree more. Two days back, Kapil failed to shoot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show with Jab Harry Met Sejal actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma due to his ill health. But the grapevine was abuzz with rumours of the comedian irking the two stars which made them walk out of the show. Also, some claimed that he cancelled the shoot for his film, Firangi. But now, the actor-comedian, in his recent Facebook live video chat, has shunned the gossip mongers. In the live chat which he did late on Monday night, the 36-year-old comedian talked about his health, the episode featuring Shah Rukh, his infamous Australia trip and the return of Sunil Grover on The Kapil Sharma Show.

New to the concept of live chat videos, Kapil looked a bit troubled with the comments scrolling up too fast. But somehow the comedian managed well and informed his fans that he is much better now. Talking about what happened on the sets of his show, he said, “We were shooting and I was low on energy. Maybe I fainted because I overburdened myself with work and took a lot of stress.”

Since Kapil-Sunil controversy is still fresh in the minds of the fans of the comedy show, they could not hold back from asking about it. When someone asked him about the return of Sunil Grover to the show he said, “Sunil is a friend and a brother to me and I even went to meet him. Let’s see. He can come back whenever he wishes to.” Another social media user commented on Kapil being incapable of handling stardom to which the Firangi actor said, “Everyone goes through bad phases of life, so it’s not true. Moreover, nobody has the original information on what happened. So, if I will ever get a chance I will explain it all.”

The comedian also took a jibe on small digital media channels that have been spreading rumours about him and have been tarnishing his public image. “Our controversy was blown out of proportion. They said that I was miffed with my team for eating dinner before me but I came on the same flight. I didn’t jump off some another flight. All these small unauthorised digital channels do this to gain popularity. However, I do not react to all of this and maybe because they don’t get my reaction that they try to poke me further by publishing new rumours every second day,” said Kapil during the chat.

While many talked about Kapil being indifferent to whatever happened in Australia and being arrogant about the entire incident, Kapil had a different story to tell. “I also get emotional. Even during the shoot, it shows on my face and in my performance. I miss all too,” said Kapil without taking Sunil’s name.

Signing off, Kapil promised to meet his fans again with his team. Also, he revealed that he will be wrapping up the shoot of his film, Firangi soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd