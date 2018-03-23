All’s well on the sets of Family Time with Kapil Sharma, team resumes shoot

A channel representative confirmed that all’s well on Kapil’s set now, and the team has resumed shoot. A channel representative confirmed that all’s well on Kapil’s set now, and the team has resumed shoot.

Kapil Sharma seems to attract controversy like a strong magnet. After a contentious 2017, the comedy star was hoping to gain ground with his comeback show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. But the clouds of his past once again played tyrant. Due to a technical snag, the team had to call off their shoot on Monday, and also postpone the press launch that was to happen on Tuesday. This unexpected turn of events led to tongues wagging and Kapil’s recent Twitter war with Sunil Grover was said to be the reason for the same. Giving an insight into these developments a source close to show denied all the buzz and added that the team resumed shoot yesterday.

“It’s so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil’s image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being canceled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting canceled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot,” added the source.

The team shot for the same episode yesterday, which will go on air this Sunday, when the show will launch on Sony TV. Ajay Devgn had shot with Kapil and his team recently, and his episode would be second in line. A channel representative also confirmed that all’s well on Kapil’s set now, and the team has resumed shoot.

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

As readers would know Sunil had posted a tweet replying to a fan, that he wasn’t called in for this show. His post irked Kapil, who in a series of tweets bashed Sunil and called him a liar and seeking publicity on his name. Sunil, who had a fallout with Kapil last year after a mid-air brawl, ended the war when he shared how he is quiet to maintain Kapil’s dignity and that he should take care of his liver and kidney, hinting on Kapil’s alcohol issue. While there’s a buzz that Sunil might join hands with Kapil, our source refuted the same.

Family Time with Kapil Sharma will be a mix of comedy and game show. Apart from the usual gags and interaction with celebs, Kapil will have few audience members joining him for a round of fun games, wherein they can win exciting prizes. The show will mark the comeback of Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Navjot Singh and welcome newbie Neha Pendse. The weekend fun series will replace Super Dancer 2 at the 8 pm slot from March 25.

