Kapil Sharma is still waiting for Sunil Grover: I asked him to come back many times, he can return whenever he wants to

Kapil Sharma and his comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has seen its glorious days in the past. But post the infamous fight between Kapil and his ex-companion Sunil Grover, which ended with Sunil calling it quits with the team, everything around the show has been falling apart. Its TRPs went low and other team members like Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar also left it. Though Kapil and the remaining team are trying their best to keep the show on track, fans still want Kapil and Sunil to reunite. Now call it a reply or a deep desire, but even Kapil wants the same.

We all know that questions related to Sunil just don’t seem to die around Kapil. Recently Kapil wished our Indian cricket team ahead of its match with Pakistan and tweeted, “Wish u all the best team india #INDvPAK.” But a fan, who really wants to see the top comedians Sunil and Kapil back together, posted in the comments section, “Kapil paaji @WhoSunilGrover Sunil paaji ko wapis kab la rhe ho? Please @KapilSharmaK9 sir 🙏🙏🙏😒😢😢” And Kapil replied by tweeting, “Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times ..”

This is enough proof that Kapil still wants to get his original team to come back on the show. This surely also includes Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar. Further some fan also wrote, “Yaar tum dil k sacche ho kabhi kabhi mistakes kr jate ho tumme ego toh bilkul b nhi h,” to this Kapil replied, “That is called life brother.”

See Kapil Sharma’s tweet conversation with a fan, about Sunil Grover:

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show did not air a fresh episode on June 4 because of Kapil’s illness. Kapil was to shoot for an episode with Paresh Rawal for his upcoming film Guest Iin London. However, after reaching the sets, the comedian complained of being unwell, hence the shooting for the episode had to be cancelled. Kapil was then immediately rushed to a hospital in Andheri and after check up doctors asked him to get admitted. Kapil’s blood pressure had shot up and that’s why he was taken to the hospital. Because of all this no new episode of The Kapil Sharma Show could be shot.

