Exclusive: Kapil Sharma is fit, to resume The Kapil Sharma Show shoot next month

Kapil Sharma is perfectly fine now and can’t wait to resume the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma is perfectly fine now and can’t wait to resume the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Indian television’s biggest actor-comedian Kapil Sharma gave a heartbreak to his fans when he announced a few days ago that he is taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show. The uncertainty on the length of the break, owing to Kapil’s failing health, only put a question mark on the future of the hit series.

Kapil Sharma admitted he was suffering from blood pressure issues that resulted from stress he underwent over the past few months. But in a good news for his fans, which includes melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, who is a self-confessed fan of the comedian, indianexpress.com has learnt that the show is coming back in October.

Kapil is in Benguluru for treatment and sources close to the star have told indianexpress.com that he is doing perfectly fine now and can’t wait to resume the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show.

“Kapil is totally fit now. He should be back from Benguluru soon and by next month, The Kapil Sharma Show will be on floors again,” the insider said. Before taking a break from work, the actor finished the shoot for his next Bollywood film Firangi, which is set to release on November 10.

Meanwhile, reports of Kapil Sharma and his long-time girlfriend Ginni breaking up have also been doing the rounds. The reason for the same is allegedly another female colleague of Kapil from the show. While we wait for a confirmation of the split, we can still rejoice over the news that Kapil is coming back to the screen.

