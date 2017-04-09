Kapil Sharma has given up on persuading Sunil Grover to join The Kapil Sharma Show: Sources

A few days ago, reports surfaced that channel Sony has assured Sunil Grover that if he returns to the show, his interaction with Kapil Sharma will be minimum or not at all. A few days ago, reports surfaced that channel Sony has assured Sunil Grover that if he returns to the show, his interaction with Kapil Sharma will be minimum or not at all.

It’s been almost three weeks since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover indulged in an altercation, and the latter has yet not returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, despite apparent efforts by Kapil and the show’s team. Now, indianexpress.com has learnt that Kapil feels he had enough and hence, has stopped pursuing the comedian to come back to the comedy show.

“When you keep trying, apologise, try over and over again to convince someone and the person is still unmoved, then there’s no point left. Kapil has stopped taking any effort now. He did a lot and he had enough. Not only him, a lot of other people involved with the show, the topmost authorities tried talking to Sunil but he is not ready to change his mind,” a source close to the show said.

A few days ago, reports surfaced that channel Sony has assured Sunil that if he returns to the show, his interaction with Kapil will be minimum or not at all. It has even been reported that Sony has told Sunil that he and Kapil won’t share screen space. There’s no word from Sunil on whether he will finally return to the show, but according to the insider, Kapil will always have the doors of his show open for Sunil. “Generally production houses have contacts with artistes but Kapil never had such a contract with Sunil. He always maintained that Sunil is a friend, it’s his show as much as Kapil’s and he is free to join and leave the show whenever he wants. Had there been a contract Sunil would have had to return to the show,” the source said.

