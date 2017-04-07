Kapil Sharma, girlfriend Ginni Chatrath celebrated his birthday on Firangi sets. See pics

Kapil Sharma was accompanied by Ginni Chatrath on the sets of Firangi for his 36th birthday celebrations. Kapil Sharma was accompanied by Ginni Chatrath on the sets of Firangi for his 36th birthday celebrations.

As the news about Kapil Sharma dating Ginni Chatrath flowed in, the fans of the actor-comedian became anxious to know all about this special someone in Kapil’s life. But soon the interest of the countless fans of the comedian faded away as the news about his ugly spat with Sunil Grover broke. The fight escalated so much that his friends and co-actors Chandan Prabhakar, Ali Asgar and Sunil Grover refrained from wishing him on his birthday. It was only Kiku Sharda who took to Twitter to wish his fellow mate.

Amidst such negativity pouring in, there was someone who was standing firmly beside Kapil to give him strength. It was his alleged fiancee, Ginni. According to the recent reports, Kapil celebrated his 36th birthday with Ginni and the star cast of his upcoming film Firangi in Rajasthan where he was shooting for a sequence of the film. “He was focusing on the shoot. There were a few from the production team who even tried to crack some jokes on this issue (Kapil’s fight with Sunil Grover), but Kapil kept a straight face,“ said the source.

After returning from the shoot, Kapil thanked his fans for their wishes. He wrote, “Thank u all for ur love n best wishes.. shooting in forests of rajasthan .. so couldn’t come on line.. love always..stay happy.” The comedy star also celebrated his birthday on the sets of his show, The Kapil Sharma Show with the star cast of Meri Pyaari Bindu, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Introducing the world to his girlfriend, Kapil earlier wrote on Twitter, “Will not say she is my better half .. she completes me .. love u ginni .. please welcome her .. I love her so much:).” Kapil is all set to marry Ginni and if sources are to be believed, the two are already engaged.

