Kapil Sharma gets ready to shoot, Sunil Grover missing again despite channel’s best efforts

The big fight between two of the most popular TV comedians, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, has negatively affected The Kapil Sharma Show, the low TRPs of the recent episodes being its proof. So, apparently, the channel, Sony, has now taken the matter into its hands and got on the task to get Sunil aka Dr Mashoor Gulati back on the show anyhow.

As Kapil Sharma gets ready to shoot on Thursday night with Bappi Lahiri as the guest, chances of Sunil Grover showing up are slim. This is despite Sony trying their best to get him back on board.

According to the latest media report, Sony has assured Sunil that if he returns to the show, his interaction with Kapil will be minimum with Kapil or not at all. It has even been reported that Sony has told Sunil that he and Kapil won’t share the screen space. “The channel is convincing him to return to Kapil’s show now. He has been told that if he comes back his interaction with Kapil will be minimum or not at all (Kapil won’t be in the frame when Sunil will be on stage). In the meantime, they have also told Kapil to mend bridges with Sunil. It’s a prime slot and the show has been popular, though lately, it has suffered a setback due to the Sunil-Kapil fallout,” a source was quoted by DNA.

The insider added that Sunil has told Sony that he is open to working on its other shows. That’s how he made any appearance, as Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi, on the finale of Sony’s Indian Idol 9 last week. “It’s not just Kapil’s show, even the channel has invested in it. Sunil has a contract with the channel and he cannot just leave it. He, on the other hand, has told them he doesn’t want to return to Kapil’s show, but they can utilise him for their other shows,” the source said.

Sunil’s latest Twitter post suggests he is no mood to budge as he wrote he wants to work with dignity, not for money. His post came on Wednesday after it was reported that he would return to the show if Kapil hiked his fees. “My intentions are to act and to entertain with dignity. For me, money can’t be the only reason to do something, or not to do something,” Sunil tweeted.

