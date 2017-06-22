Kapil Sharma famous shows, date of birth, age, Facebook page, Instagram page, Twitter page and family

Kapil Sharma shot to fame after launcing his own show – Comedy Nights With Kapil, which later became The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil Sharma shot to fame after launcing his own show – Comedy Nights With Kapil, which later became The Kapil Sharma Show.

The fact that today, Kapil Sharma is a name to reckon with when it comes to stand-up comedy on Indian television shouldn’t be a surprise to those who have known him since his early days, or have followed his journey. This Punjabi guy, born in 1981 in Amritsar, was inclined towards comedy since his college times. Kapil was quite active in stand-up comedy as a college student. He also used to organise shows across various colleges.

He participated on the reality TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Later, Kapil participated on Sony’s Comedy Circus and went on to win six seasons of the show. In 2013, he launched his own show on Colors, titled Comedy Nights With Kapil. He also debuted in production with the show, and launched his banner, K9 Productions. The show, which featured a celebrity guest every week, took Kapil to new heights of success.

In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon. After three years of a successful run of Comedy Nights With Kapil, the comedian-actor fell out with the channel and moved to Sony with a new show, title The Kapil Sharma Show. The show, featuring the same team as Comedy Nights With Kapil, got the loyalty of fans that reflected in the TRPs.

Kapil has also been marred by controversies on his way. In 2016, he tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was asked to pay bribe to someone at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for making his office even though he was paying large amount in taxes. Kapil did not name anybody in this case, nor did he lodge a complaint with BMC. Responding to his tweet the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked him to furnish all information to enable them to take strict action.

Thereafter, the BMC started gathering evidence against him related to illegal activities in his Oshiwara office and Goregaon apartment. The Oshiwara police also registered a case against Kapil and builder Dev Land and Housing Private Ltd (DLH). The FIR was registered by BMC. Kapil, however, claimed in the High Court that the building was constructed as per the sanctioned plan.

The second and the biggest row to ever hit him has been his major brawl with Sunil Grover, his co-star on both his major comedy shows. Kapil and Sunil got into a fight in March this year, while returning from a trip in Australia. Thereafter, Sunil stopped coming to the show, and in an apparent show of solidarity towards him, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar decided to miss the show as well. Kapil issued a public apology to Sunil and requested him to return many times, but in vain. The missing of three core members of the cast had a dampening effect on the TRPs but as things stand today, the comedian has renewed his contract with Sony. Also, he has signed two Bollywood films.

Check out Kapil Sharma‘s bio here:

Name: Kapil Sharma

Father: Jeethendra Kumar Punj

Mother: Janak Rani

Brother: Ashok Kumar

Fiancee: Ginni

Age: 36

Popular work: Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil’s Facebook page: @kapilsharmak92481

Kapil’s Twitter page: @KapilSharmaK9

Kapil’s Instagram page: @kapilsharma

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd