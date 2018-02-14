Kapil Sharma announces the title of his new comedy show

Kapil Sharma is back on Sony with a new show. Kapil Sharma is back on Sony with a new show.

From the time we exclusively shared the news that Kapil Sharma is making a comeback, the buzz around his new show is only growing louder. After Kapil gave a glimpse of the promo, on Wednesday, the comedy star shared the first poster of his comeback project. To be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, the show has been titled Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Along with revealing the title, the actor also asked for best wishes from his fans.

2017 was quite a roller coaster for Kapil. First, he had a fallout with his co-stars Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar, Sugandha Mishra and Ali Asgar, which further led to the low ratings of his show. Saddened by the happenings in life, Kapil resorted to alcohol, which aggravated his health and with him constantly delaying shoots, the channel decided to give him a break. Also, his debut production Firangi, which he also starred in, bombed at the Bollywood box office. But taking 2018 as a new start, Kapil is all set to make his big comeback with this television show.



As per sources, Family Time with Kapil Sharma, along with tickling funny bones will also include some entertaining and interactive games for the audience. There has also been a buzz that the series might include a segment inspired by the popular international game show, The Hollywood Squares, where contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes.

The first promo of the show was shared on Sony Entertainment Television’s social media handles with the caption, “Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye Sony Entertainment Television. (Kapil Sharma is coming back on Sony Entertainment Television with something new. This time he will share something more than laughter. To know what, when and how, keep watching Sony Entertainment Television.)

Laut kar aaraha hai Kapil Sharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/F0I9w6BGnE — Sony TV (@SonyTV) February 9, 2018

Earlier, a source exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “Sony TV and Kapil recently had a meeting and discussed on the comeback of the show. With Kapil now fit and fine, he is raring to go, and entertain his audience in his own inimitable style. The show is expected to launch by end of March.” The source had further shared that while Sunil Grover won’t be a part of the project, Kapil’s teammates Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will join him, and there could also be some new addition. Kapil and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make this a bigger and better project.

