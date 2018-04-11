Exclusive: Kapil Sharma’s show Family Time with Kapil put on hold

Kapil Sharma recently made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma recently made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Here’s another sad news for fans of Kapil Sharma who recently made a comeback on the small screen with Family Time with Kapil Sharma. It seems history is repeating itself again with Kapil Sharma cancelling shoots of his latest show, leaving showrunners with no choice but to take drastic measures.

A highly placed source close to the current show told us on condition of anonymity, “See the first episode of Kapil’s latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show. It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian’s new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing too few personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji’s shoot and this left us in a lurch.”

When asked about the show’s future, he said, “We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now. At least the whole of April, we aren’t shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better. Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been.”

We tried prodding if it was Kapil Sharma’s decision or if the channel took a call but our source refused to divulge any more information.

Last year, Kapil Sharma had an ugly spat with his show’s artistes on their flight back to Mumbai from Australia. This led to Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar quitting the show. The comedian suffered not just emotionally but also in terms of TRPs and started missing shoots leading him to finally draw the curtains on The Kapil Sharma Show.

We just hope this bad spell ends soon for Kapil and he comes back with a bang to entertain all his fans just like he has been doing in the past.

