Kapil Sharma faints, leaving his show’s Jab Harry Met Sejal episode getting cancelled. Read all the deets

Kapil Sharma again fainted and was rushed to a hospital. This is the reason why Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal promotion episode's shooting got cancelled at the last moment.

The Kapil Sharma Show was in news again for irking Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma when they were on the sets of the show to promote their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. However, the reason why the show had to be cancelled and rescheduled is because Kapil Sharma fainted.

As per reports, on July 7, Kapil Sharma was to shoot for an episode with SRK and Anushka as part of the promotions of their upcoming film. While everything was ready, the stars too had arrived on the sets. The gags were in place but Kapil suddenly took ill and he fainted, after which he was rushed to a hospital. Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines almost every second day and for multiple reasons.

As per a report by DNA, a source informed, “We don’t know what happened exactly, but Kapil fainted and was rushed to a hospital. And we were told it was due to stress.” This is not the first time a shoot had to be cancelled at the last minute and the reason being Kapil’s health. Earlier, when the team of Guest Iin London comprising Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aryan and Kriti Kharbanda had gone on the sets they had to go back without shooting too as Kapil had to be hospitalised as his sugar levels had dropped.

We really wonder what is affecting Kapil Sharma’s health so much? What is making him so weak? Is the pressure to keep the show’s TRP high making Kapil too worried and sick? It seems that bad luck has hit Kapil post his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover that happened a while ago. First his co-actors left the team, then the TRP suffered, and now when everything is getting back in place, Kapil still doesn’t seem to be at ease. Is the show, The Drama Company that features his rival Krushna Abhishek, the cause of Kapil’s illness?

Well answers to this are what we as fans wish to know. For now we wish Kapil a soon recovery.

